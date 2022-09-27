USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) Arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

220927-N-TC847-1002 IONIAN SEA (Sept. 27, 2022) Quartermaster Seaman Ryanne Banda, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), stands watch on the bridge wing as the ship arrives in Souda Bay, Greece for a scheduled port visit, Sept. 27, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

