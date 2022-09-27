21st TSC Commander Congratulates new United States Citizens

Maj. Gen. James Smith, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commander, congratulates 42 new United States citizens at a naturalization ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on September 27, 2022. The ceremony was held to conduct the Oath of Citizenship, congratulate and welcome new citizens of the United States of America. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samuel Signor)

