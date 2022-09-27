Maj. Gen. James Smith, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commander, congratulates 42 new United States citizens at a naturalization ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on September 27, 2022. The ceremony was held to conduct the Oath of Citizenship, congratulate and welcome new citizens of the United States of America. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samuel Signor)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 08:08
|Photo ID:
|7439376
|VIRIN:
|220928-A-SS112-002
|Resolution:
|5585x3862
|Size:
|742.45 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Commander Congratulates New United States Citizens [Image 3 of 3], by PV2 Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
21st TSC Commander Congratulates New United States Citizens
