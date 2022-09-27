Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    After taking the Oath of Citizenship, 42 Service Members and civilians take their vow of citizenship during a naturalization ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on September 27, 2022. The ceremony was held to congratulate and welcome new citizens of the United States of America. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samuel Signor)

    This work, 21st TSC Commander Congratulates new United States Citizens [Image 3 of 3], by PV2 Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naturalization ceremony
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

