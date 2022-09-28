Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU 5 conducts Floating Mine Response Training during MCSOFEX [Image 3 of 5]

    EODMU 5 conducts Floating Mine Response Training during MCSOFEX

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 28, 2022) A Sailor from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 attached to Task Force 70 embarked aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), descends from an MH-60 Seahawk assigned to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a floating mine response training in the waters east of the Korean peninsula, Sept. 26. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is participating with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy in Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability and training. The U.S. routinely conducts CSG operations in the waters around the Republic of Korea to exercise maritime maneuvers, strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance, and improve regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 07:17
    Photo ID: 7439372
    VIRIN: 220928-N-YQ181-1046
    Resolution: 1541x2316
    Size: 829.24 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU 5 conducts Floating Mine Response Training during MCSOFEX [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EODMU5
    ROK Navy
    CTF 70
    MCSOFEX
    Floating Mine Response Training

