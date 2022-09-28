EODMU 5 conducts Floating Mine Response Training during MCSOFEX

WATERS EAST OF THE KOREAN PENINSULA (Sept. 28, 2022) Sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 attached to Task Force 70 embarked aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), fly in an MH-60 Seahawk assigned to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a floating mine response training in the waters east of the Korean peninsula, Sept. 26. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is participating with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy in Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability and training. The U.S. routinely conducts CSG operations in the waters around the Republic of Korea to exercise maritime maneuvers, strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance, and improve regional security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

