Anchorage Sailors Unite Through Reading with Loved Ones

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 27, 2022) Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Dong Ruan, right, looks through books provided by the United Through Reading (UTR) Program during its visit to amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), Sept. 27. Through the UTR Program, Sailors and Marines record themselves reading books to their loved ones, spreading literacy throughout military homes and the nation. Anchorage is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tom Tonthat)

