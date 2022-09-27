Anchorage Sailors Unite Through Reading with Loved Ones

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 27, 2022) Capt. Daniel Keeler, commanding officer of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), records himself reading a book provided by the United Through Reading (UTR) Program, Sept. 27. Through the UTR Program, Sailors and Marines record themselves reading books to their loved ones, spreading literacy throughout military homes and the nation. Anchorage is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tom Tonthat)

