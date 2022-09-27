Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchorage Sailors Unite Through Reading with Loved Ones [Image 1 of 3]

    Anchorage Sailors Unite Through Reading with Loved Ones

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 27, 2022) Capt. Daniel Keeler, commanding officer of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), records himself reading a book provided by the United Through Reading (UTR) Program, Sept. 27. Through the UTR Program, Sailors and Marines record themselves reading books to their loved ones, spreading literacy throughout military homes and the nation. Anchorage is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 17:15
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
