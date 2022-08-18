Special Warfare Training Wing strengthens inclusion

Mixed-sex locker areas at the Special Warfare Candidate Course offer privacy for all trainees, regardless of gender at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 19, 2022. Modified mixed-sex facilities were built at the Special Warfare Training Wing to ensure appropriate levels of privacy for mixed-sex cohorts of trainees and to bolster diversity, inclusion and integration.

