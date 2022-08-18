Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Warfare Training Wing strengthens inclusion [Image 3 of 3]

    Special Warfare Training Wing strengthens inclusion

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Xiaofan Liu 

    Special Warfare Training Wing

    Mixed-sex locker areas at the Special Warfare Candidate Course offer privacy for all trainees, regardless of gender at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 19, 2022. Modified mixed-sex facilities were built at the Special Warfare Training Wing to ensure appropriate levels of privacy for mixed-sex cohorts of trainees and to bolster diversity, inclusion and integration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 17:10
    Photo ID: 7438814
    VIRIN: 220819-F-KV581-0044
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Warfare Training Wing strengthens inclusion [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Xiaofan Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Special Warfare Training Wing strengthens inclusion
    Special Warfare Training Wing strengthens inclusion
    Special Warfare Training Wing strengthens inclusion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Special Warfare Training Wing strengthens inclusion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    SWTW
    Special Warfare Training Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT