Special Warfare Training Wing trainees perform flutter kicks at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021. Modified mixed-sex facilities were built at the SWTW to ensure appropriate levels of privacy for mixed-sex cohorts of trainees and to bolster diversity, inclusion and integration.
Special Warfare Training Wing strengthens inclusion
