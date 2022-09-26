Service members in Joint Task Force - Bethel assist community of Chevak, Alaska in storm recovery efforts for Operation Merbok Response

Alaska National Guard Spc. Xavier Matchian, plays the drums with members of the community during Operation Merbok Response in Chevak, Alaska, Sept. 2022. Matchian is from Chevak and welcomed the opportunity to share his home with other service members of Joint Task Force - Bethel while helping the community recover from severe flooding. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emily Batchelor)

