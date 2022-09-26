Service members in Joint Task Force - Bethel assist community of Chevak, Alaska in storm recovery efforts for Operation Merbok Response

Service members assigned to Joint Task Force – Bethel work with the local community of Chevak, Alaska in towing a boat from the river as part of Operation Merbok Response, Sept. 22, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emily Batchelor)

