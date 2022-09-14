The Corps of Cadets filled both the Arnold and Robinson Auditoriums to attend evening lectures from NASA Astronauts Andrew Morgan (next page) and Mark Vande Hei (above) on Sept. 8 and 14, respectively, at the U.S. Military Academy.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 15:43
|Photo ID:
|7438563
|VIRIN:
|220914-A-BA007-339
|Resolution:
|1550x1298
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cadets receive wisdom from NASA astronauts [Image 2 of 2], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cadets receive wisdom from NASA astronauts
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT