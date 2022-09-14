The Corps of Cadets filled both the Arnold and Robinson Auditoriums to attend evening lectures from NASA Astronauts Andrew Morgan (next page) and Mark Vande Hei (above) on Sept. 8 and 14, respectively, at the U.S. Military Academy.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 15:43 Photo ID: 7438563 VIRIN: 220914-A-BA007-339 Resolution: 1550x1298 Size: 1.89 MB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadets receive wisdom from NASA astronauts [Image 2 of 2], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.