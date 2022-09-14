Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadets receive wisdom from NASA astronauts [Image 1 of 2]

    Cadets receive wisdom from NASA astronauts

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The Corps of Cadets filled both the Arnold and Robinson Auditoriums to attend evening lectures from NASA Astronauts Andrew Morgan (next page) and Mark Vande Hei (above) on Sept. 8 and 14, respectively, at the U.S. Military Academy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 15:43
    Photo ID: 7438563
    VIRIN: 220914-A-BA007-339
    Resolution: 1550x1298
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets receive wisdom from NASA astronauts [Image 2 of 2], by Jorge Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cadets receive wisdom from NASA astronauts
    Cadets receive wisdom from NASA astronauts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cadets receive wisdom from NASA astronauts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    NASA Astronauts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT