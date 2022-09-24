Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guardsmen assist community of Kipnuk in storm recovery efforts for Operation Merbok Repsonse

    Alaska National Guardsmen assist community of Kipnuk in storm recovery efforts for Operation Merbok Repsonse

    KIPNUK, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelllly Willett 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska National Guardsmen assist community members of Kipnuk, Alaska in moving a boat for storm recovery efforts during Operation Merbok Response Sept. 24, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia , which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett)

    VIRIN: 220924-Z-SV928-1003
    emergency response
    Alaska National Guard
    Kipnuk
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Operation Merbok Response

