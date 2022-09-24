Alaska National Guardsmen assist community of Kipnuk in storm recovery efforts for Operation Merbok Repsonse

An Alaska National Guardsman assists a community member of Kipnuk, Alaska in moving a boat for storm recovery efforts during Operation Merbok Response Sept. 24, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia , which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett)

