    4th MDG trains to keep flyers safe [Image 6 of 6]

    4th MDG trains to keep flyers safe

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Tech. Sgt. Haley Bass, 4th Medical Group flight medicine NCO in charge, secures an aviator mask onto Capt. Karen Rodriguez, 4th MDG flight surgeon, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 23, 2022. Some of flight medicine’s responsibilities include checking patients' vitals, oxygen consumption and providing transportation to a hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 13:55
    Photo ID: 7438351
    VIRIN: 220922-F-BD538-1021
    Resolution: 5499x4024
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th MDG trains to keep flyers safe [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    airmen

    flight medicine

    4th Medical Group

    TAGS

    airmen
    aircrew
    flight medicine
    4th Medical Group

