Tech. Sgt. Haley Bass, 4th Medical Group flight medicine NCO in charge, secures an aviator mask onto Capt. Karen Rodriguez, 4th MDG flight surgeon, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 23, 2022. Some of flight medicine’s responsibilities include checking patients' vitals, oxygen consumption and providing transportation to a hospital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 13:55 Photo ID: 7438351 VIRIN: 220922-F-BD538-1021 Resolution: 5499x4024 Size: 1.66 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th MDG trains to keep flyers safe [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Sabrina Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.