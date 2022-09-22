4th MDG trains to keep flyers safe

Capt. Karen Rodriguez, 4th Medical Group flight surgeon, wears an aviator mask at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Sept. 23, 2022. The aviator masks provide oxygen to treat hypoxia for pilots who experience cabin pressure while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sabrina Fuller)
