Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UH -60 Blackhawk and A-10 Thunderbolt II Combat Search and Rescue Training [Image 6 of 6]

    UH -60 Blackhawk and A-10 Thunderbolt II Combat Search and Rescue Training

    WI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment and Maryland National Guard Soldiers from the 175th Wing, 104th Fighter Squadron conduct combat search and rescue training using their UH-60 Blackhawks and A-10 Thunderbolt II's, respectively, at Volk Field, Wis. on September 13, 2022. Each September, for nearly the past decade, Volk Field and Hardwood Range host this four-day training event with an objective of locating an isolated personnel and returning them safely. (Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 12:32
    Photo ID: 7438206
    VIRIN: 220913-Z-PV458-5602
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 59.94 KB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH -60 Blackhawk and A-10 Thunderbolt II Combat Search and Rescue Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UH -60 Blackhawk and A-10 Thunderbolt II Combat Search and Rescue Training
    UH -60 Blackhawk and A-10 Thunderbolt II Combat Search and Rescue Training
    UH -60 Blackhawk and A-10 Thunderbolt II Combat Search and Rescue Training
    UH -60 Blackhawk and A-10 Thunderbolt II Combat Search and Rescue Training
    UH -60 Blackhawk and A-10 Thunderbolt II Combat Search and Rescue Training
    UH -60 Blackhawk and A-10 Thunderbolt II Combat Search and Rescue Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    #UH60
    #WisGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #NationalGuard #Blackhawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT