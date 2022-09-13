UH -60 Blackhawk and A-10 Thunderbolt II Combat Search and Rescue Training

Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment and Maryland National Guard Soldiers from the 175th Wing, 104th Fighter Squadron conduct combat search and rescue training using their UH-60 Blackhawks and A-10 Thunderbolt II's, respectively, at Volk Field, Wis. on September 13, 2022. Each September, for nearly the past decade, Volk Field and Hardwood Range host this four-day training event with an objective of locating an isolated personnel and returning them safely. (Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

