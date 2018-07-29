Joshua Allen, the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Program Director for 16th Military Police Brigade, discusses tracking injuries and outcomes Sept. 21, 2022, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This was part of the H2F summit that brought members of H2F programs across Fort Bragg together to openly discuss topics on approaches, current practices, and ways to determine program effectiveness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2018 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 10:51 Photo ID: 7437778 VIRIN: 220921-A-GJ352-0002 Resolution: 3514x2338 Size: 0 B Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holistic Health and Fitness Summit held at Fort Bragg [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Samuel Northrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.