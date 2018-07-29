Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holistic Health and Fitness Summit held at Fort Bragg [Image 1 of 2]

    Holistic Health and Fitness Summit held at Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2018

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Northrup 

    16th Military Police Brigade

    Joshua Allen, the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Program Director for 16th Military Police Brigade, discusses tracking injuries and outcomes Sept. 21, 2022, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This was part of the H2F summit that brought members of H2F programs across Fort Bragg together to openly discuss topics on approaches, current practices, and ways to determine program effectiveness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2018
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 10:51
    Photo ID: 7437777
    VIRIN: 220921-A-GJ352-0001
    Resolution: 3514x2338
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holistic Health and Fitness Summit held at Fort Bragg [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Samuel Northrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holistic Health and Fitness Summit held at Fort Bragg
    Holistic Health and Fitness Summit held at Fort Bragg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Holistic Health and Fitness Summit held at Fort Bragg

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg
    Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT