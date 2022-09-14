Inter-American Defense College Leadership Welcomes the Brazilian Defense Ministry’s Escola Superior de Defesa Leadership, Students and Staff to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2022. During the visit the students were briefed by leadership and received an orientation class by a college faculty member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 09:15
|Photo ID:
|7437361
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-VO743-1047
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|8.98 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brazilian Escola Superior de Defesa students visit the IADC [Image 58 of 58], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
