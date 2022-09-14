Brazilian Escola Superior de Defesa students visit the IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership Welcomes the Brazilian Defense Ministry’s Escola Superior de Defesa Leadership, Students and Staff to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2022. During the visit the students were briefed by leadership and received an orientation class by a college faculty member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

