Spc. Andrew Melcom (left) of the 173rd Airborne Brigade asks Sgt. Travis McCloskey to evaluate his face paint as they get ready for Sabre Junction 2022 at Aviano Airbase, Italy. Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022.

(U.S. Army Photo SSG Brandon Rickert)

