Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prep time [Image 5 of 6]

    Prep time

    ITALY

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Spc. Andrew Melcom (left) of the 173rd Airborne Brigade asks Sgt. Travis McCloskey to evaluate his face paint as they get ready for Sabre Junction 2022 at Aviano Airbase, Italy. Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022.
    (U.S. Army Photo SSG Brandon Rickert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 05:58
    Photo ID: 7437184
    VIRIN: 220908-A-IP596-235
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prep time [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ready for Saber Junction 22'
    steely eyed
    It's an art
    looking good
    Prep time
    Stripes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    Paratrooper
    Army
    17rd Airborne Brigade
    SETAF-AF
    Sabre Junction 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT