Spc. Steven Suarez of the 173rd Airborne Brigade applies camouflage face paint in preparation of Sabre Junction 22 at Aviano Air base. Saber Junction 22 is a multinational rotational exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment and to promote interoperability with more than 4,500 participants from the U.S. and Allied and partner nations at the U.S. Army’s Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels training areas from August 29 to September 20, 2022.

(U.S. Army Photo SSG Brandon Rickert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 05:58 Photo ID: 7437180 VIRIN: 220908-A-IP596-459 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.03 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, steely eyed [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.