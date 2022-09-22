Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise with 173rd [Image 6 of 7]

    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise with 173rd

    GERMANY

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade breach a wired obstacle an objective during a combined arms live fire exercise on a maneuver range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 05:35
    Photo ID: 7437183
    VIRIN: 220922-A-DT978-0044
    Resolution: 6761x4507
    Size: 33.53 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise with 173rd [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise with 173rd
    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise with 173rd
    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise with 173rd
    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise with 173rd
    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise with 173rd
    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise with 173rd
    Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise with 173rd

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd
    GTA
    SkySoldiers
    12thCAB
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT