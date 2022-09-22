U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade provide suppressive fire on an objective during a combined arms live fire exercise on a maneuver range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 05:34 Photo ID: 7437173 VIRIN: 220922-A-DT978-0016 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 32.47 MB Location: DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise with 173rd [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.