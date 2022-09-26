220926-N-FD648-1020 IONIAN SEA (Sept. 26 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Noah Kitts, right, and Seaman Aidan Yepson, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), stand by for flight ops on the flight deck, Sept. 26, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Childress)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 04:33 Photo ID: 7437156 VIRIN: 220926-N-FD648-1020 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 889.66 KB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Farragut (DDG 99) Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.