U.S. – Italy Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop 2022

Ms. Tchelet Segev, assigned to U.S. Department of the Agriculture, US Forestry Service, addresses members of the Province of Pordenone and Udine, Italian military regional command, U.S. Consulate Milan Political-Economic, ODC, U.S. Air Force service members of Aviano, U.S. Ljubljana Office of Defense Cooperation, ODC, Slovenian Delegation, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and the 173rd Airborne Brigade, during the Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop, Udine, Italy, September 20, 2022. Natura 2000 is a network of nature protection areas in the territory of the European Union. It is made up of Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas designated under the Habitats Directive and the Birds Directive, respectively. The network includes both terrestrial and Marine Protected Areas. The event dialogue was designed to increase and improve a developing relationship between military and civilian representatives. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

