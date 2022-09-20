Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. – Italy Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop 2022 [Image 24 of 29]

    U.S. – Italy Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop 2022

    UDINE, ITALY

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Lt. Col. Cory Jerch, Commander OSS/CC, 31st Fighter Wing, US Air Force, Aviano Air Base, addresses members of the Province of Pordenone and Udine, Italian military regional command, U.S. Consulate Milan Political-Economic, ODC, U.S. Air Force service members of Aviano, U.S. Ljubljana Office of Defense Cooperation, ODC, Slovenian Delegation, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and the 173rd Airborne Brigade, during the Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop, Udine, Italy, September 20, 2022. Natura 2000 is a network of nature protection areas in the territory of the European Union. It is made up of Special Areas of Conservation and Special Protection Areas designated under the Habitats Directive and the Birds Directive, respectively. The network includes both terrestrial and Marine Protected Areas. The event dialogue was designed to increase and improve a developing relationship between military and civilian representatives. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 03:51
    Photo ID: 7437142
    VIRIN: 220920-A-JM436-0852
    Resolution: 5628x3752
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: UDINE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. – Italy Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop 2022 [Image 29 of 29], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    TrainingDoneRight
    IntegratedTrainingAreaManagement
    Workshop2022

