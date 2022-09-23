U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Demetria Garcia, 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander support staff, is the Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Bae, Kuwait, 23 September, 2022. When asked what advice she had for first time deployers she responded, "Just run with it. Find things to take yourself out of your comfort zone and do things to get you through the day." (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
