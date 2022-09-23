Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week

    KUWAIT

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Demetria Garcia, 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander support staff, is the Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Bae, Kuwait, 23 September, 2022. When asked what advice she had for first time deployers she responded, "Just run with it. Find things to take yourself out of your comfort zone and do things to get you through the day." (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    This work, Marauder of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marauder of the Week

    Kuwait
    deployment
    the rock
    EAMXS
    Ali Al Salem
    marauder of the week

