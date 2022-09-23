U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Demetria Garcia, 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander support staff, is the Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Bae, Kuwait, 23 September, 2022. Garcia is on deployment number four, her last three as a crew chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 02:12 Photo ID: 7437091 VIRIN: 220923-F-PT849-0014 Resolution: 3000x2135 Size: 413.3 KB Location: KW Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marauder of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.