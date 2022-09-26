A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), guides a U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook from B Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, onto the deck.



Soldiers from B Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducted deck landings with CH-47F Chinook helicopters on the the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East Sea on September 26, 2022. Deck landing qualifications are conducted to certify air crew members and pilots on landing on a ship. This training was conducted in part with the Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability with our joint partners.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.27.2022 02:01 Photo ID: 7437061 VIRIN: 220926-A-TR140-116 Resolution: 3576x5365 Size: 1.65 MB Location: EAST SEA, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Chinooks Conduct Deck Landings on USS Ronald Reagan [Image 20 of 20], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.