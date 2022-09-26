Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Chinooks Conduct Deck Landings on USS Ronald Reagan [Image 20 of 20]

    U.S. Army Chinooks Conduct Deck Landings on USS Ronald Reagan

    EAST SEA, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from B Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducted deck landings with CH-47F Chinook helicopters on the the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East Sea on September 26, 2022. Deck landing qualifications are conducted to certify air crew members and pilots on landing on a ship. This training was conducted in part with the Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability with our joint partners.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7437067
    VIRIN: 220926-A-TR140-922
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.4 MB
    Location: EAST SEA, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Chinooks Conduct Deck Landings on USS Ronald Reagan [Image 20 of 20], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

