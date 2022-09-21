USS Jackson Tahiti Port Visit

USS Jackson (LCS 6) leadership welcome Rear-Admiral Geoffroy d’Andigné, French joint commander of the Asia-Pacific zone and the armed forces in French Polynesia aboard during port visit to Papeete, Tahiti. Jackson is underway supporting Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI), a Secretary of Defense initiative that improves maritime security and maritime domain awareness by enabling U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement personnel to conduct maritime law enforcement operations from U.S. Navy assets to enforce the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission Convention and suppress illicit activities.

