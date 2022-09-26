Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members of the Alaska Organized Militia clear storm debris for Operation Merbok Response [Image 9 of 11]

    Service members of the Alaska Organized Militia clear storm debris for Operation Merbok Response

    GOLOVIN, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    A member of the Alaska Organized Militia clears storm debris in Golovin, Alaska as part of Operation Merbok Response Sept. 26, 2022. More than members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 20:25
    Photo ID: 7436947
    VIRIN: 220926-Z-AJ507-1010
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 367.19 KB
    Location: GOLOVIN, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

