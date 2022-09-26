Service members of the Alaska Organized Militia clear storm debris for Operation Merbok Response

Members of the Alaska Organized Militia clear storm debris in Golovin, Alaska as part of Operation Merbok Response Sept. 26, 2022. More than members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard Courtesy photo)

