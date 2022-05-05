Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35 [Image 17 of 19]

    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare and load weapons onto an F-35 Lightning II during training at Luke Air Force Base, May 5, 2022. The purpose of this regular training is to improve team efficiencies and overall job comprehension. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 15:15
    Photo ID: 7436435
    VIRIN: 220505-F-NJ219-311
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.31 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35 [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt Courtney Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35
    944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    Arizona
    F-35 Lightning II
    Weapons Loading
    944th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT