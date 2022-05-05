944th Fighter Wing loads weapons on F-35

Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare and load weapons onto an F-35 Lightning II during training at Luke Air Force Base, May 5, 2022. The purpose of this regular training is to improve team efficiencies and overall job comprehension. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Courtney Richardson)

