NY Ait National Guard attends South African Airshow

An Airman from the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing discusses an MQ-9 Reaper, operated by the wing, with South African National Defence Force personnel visiting the African Aerospace and Defense Expo on September 22, 2022, outside Pretoria, South Africa. The New York National Guard sent 60 Airmen and five aircraft to Africa's largest air show from the 21-25 of September as part of its State Partnership Program agreement with the South African Military. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Major Jean Marie Kratzer)

