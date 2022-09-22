Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY Ait National Guard attends South African Airshow [Image 1 of 8]

    NY Ait National Guard attends South African Airshow

    PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jean Kratzer 

    New York National Guard

    Army Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields, the adjutant general of New York, speaks with members of the New York Air National Guard at the African Aerospace and Defense Expo on September 22, 2022, outside Pretoria, South Africa. The New York National Guard sent 60 Airmen and five aircraft to Africa's largest air show from the 21-25 of September. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Major Jean Marie Kratzer)

    New York Air National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    NYNG
    African Aerospace and Defense Expo

