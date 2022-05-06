Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Love of sports takes flight for umpire and Reservist [Image 2 of 2]

    Love of sports takes flight for umpire and Reservist

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Chris Corso 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jason Schneider, a special handling representative with the 76th Aerial Port Squadron, tightens straps on a pallet, June 4, 2022, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Schneider serves with the Air Force Reserve while pursuing his love of sports as a college baseball umpire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Corso)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 12:17
    Photo ID: 7436041
    VIRIN: 220604-F-DD401-0002
    Resolution: 2400x1597
    Size: 810.14 KB
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    This work, Love of sports takes flight for umpire and Reservist [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Chris Corso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    reserveready

