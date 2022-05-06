Tech. Sgt. Jason Schneider, a special handling representative with the 76th Aerial Port Squadron, tightens straps on a pallet, June 4, 2022, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Schneider serves with the Air Force Reserve while pursuing his love of sports as a college baseball umpire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Corso)
This work, Love of sports takes flight for umpire and Reservist [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Chris Corso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
