Tech. Sgt. Jason Schneider, a special handling representative with the 76th Aerial Port Squadron, stands next to the squadron sign, June 4, 2022, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Schneider serves with the Air Force Reserve while pursuing his love of sports as a college baseball umpire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Corso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 12:17 Photo ID: 7436039 VIRIN: 220604-F-DD401-0001 Resolution: 2400x1597 Size: 970.75 KB Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Love of sports takes flight for umpire and Reservist [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Chris Corso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.