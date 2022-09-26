U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Evangelos, 4th Reconnaissance Squadron cyber security journeyman, poses with fellow airmen at a Bikram Yoga class in Fussa City, Japan. While deployed to Yokota Air Base, Japan, 4th RS airmen connect with the local community through personal interest, building relationships between the base and the Japanese community. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 10:49 Photo ID: 7435769 VIRIN: 220926-F-F3206-1002 Resolution: 2000x1500 Size: 474.68 KB Location: FUSSA CITY, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tales from Yokota AB: 4th RS airmen in the community [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.