    Tales from Yokota AB: 4th RS airmen in the community [Image 2 of 3]

    Tales from Yokota AB: 4th RS airmen in the community

    FUSSA CITY, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Evangelos, 4th Reconnaissance Squadron cyber security journeyman, poses with fellow airmen at a Bikram Yoga class in Fussa City, Japan. While deployed to Yokota Air Base, Japan, 4th RS airmen connect with the local community through personal interest, building relationships between the base and the Japanese community. (Courtesy Photo)

    Airmen
    local community
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    Yokota AB 4th reconnaissance squadron

