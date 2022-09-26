U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Wright, 4th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, and other members of the Musashi-Murayama friendship club pose for a photo at Yokota Air base, Japan. While deployed to Yokota Air Base, Japan, 4th RS airmen connect with the local community through personal interest, building relationships between the base and the Japanese community. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 10:49
|Photo ID:
|7435770
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-F3206-1001
|Resolution:
|2000x1126
|Size:
|331.72 KB
|Location:
|FUSSA CITY, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tales from Yokota AB: 4th RS airmen in the community [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tales from Yokota AB: 4th RS airmen in the community
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT