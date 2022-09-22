Col. Scott Kindberg, U.S. Army Sustainment Command chief of staff, presented Janelle Lawson, G4 program analyst at ASC, with a Highly Productive Achievement Award Sept. 22. Employees receive Hi-Pro awards by being nominated by their peers for going above and beyond their day-to-day duties.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 07:47
|Photo ID:
|7435653
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-JM046-780
|Resolution:
|4526x3621
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hi-Pro Awards 4th Quarter 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
