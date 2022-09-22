Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hi-Pro Awards 4th Quarter 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Col. Scott Kindberg, U.S. Army Sustainment Command chief of staff, presented Janelle Lawson, G4 program analyst at ASC, with a Highly Productive Achievement Award Sept. 22. Employees receive Hi-Pro awards by being nominated by their peers for going above and beyond their day-to-day duties.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hi-Pro Awards 4th Quarter 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

