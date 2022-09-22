Hi-Pro Awards 4th Quarter 2022

Col. Scott Kindberg, U.S. Army Sustainment Command chief of staff, presented Julius Cortez, logistics management specialist at ASC, with a Highly Productive Achievement Award Sept. 22. Employees receive Hi-Pro awards by being nominated by their peers for going above and beyond their day-to-day duties.

