    One of the Pentagon's top logistics leaders visits 405th AFSB [Image 2 of 2]

    One of the Pentagon's top logistics leaders visits 405th AFSB

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    During her site visit, Brig. Gen. Michelle Donahue received a briefing from 405th Army Field Support Brigade leaders and staff on the brigade’s new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 site, which is under construction in Powidz, Poland, as well as 405th AFSB DEFENDER-Europe 23 support, the Army's Central Issue Facility reform initiative and the 405th AFSB's plan to implement the changes, brigade fiscal year 2023 funding requirements, the Tele-Maintenance Distribution Cell-Ukraine, and more.

