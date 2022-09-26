One of the Pentagon's top logistics leaders visits 405th AFSB

During her site visit, Brig. Gen. Michelle Donahue received a briefing from 405th Army Field Support Brigade leaders and staff on the brigade’s new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 site, which is under construction in Powidz, Poland, as well as 405th AFSB DEFENDER-Europe 23 support, the Army's Central Issue Facility reform initiative and the 405th AFSB's plan to implement the changes, brigade fiscal year 2023 funding requirements, the Tele-Maintenance Distribution Cell-Ukraine, and more.

