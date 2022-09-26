During her site visit, Brig. Gen. Michelle Donahue received a briefing from 405th Army Field Support Brigade leaders and staff on the brigade’s new Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 site, which is under construction in Powidz, Poland, as well as 405th AFSB DEFENDER-Europe 23 support, the Army's Central Issue Facility reform initiative and the 405th AFSB's plan to implement the changes, brigade fiscal year 2023 funding requirements, the Tele-Maintenance Distribution Cell-Ukraine, and more.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 07:25
|Photo ID:
|7435633
|VIRIN:
|220926-A-SM279-491
|Resolution:
|3477x2149
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One of the Pentagon's top logistics leaders visits 405th AFSB [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
One of the Pentagon's top logistics leaders visits 405th AFSB
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT