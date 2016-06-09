Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Tonya Mullin [Image 2 of 3]

    Master Sgt. Tonya Mullin

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Public Health Command Europe

    Master Sgt. Tonya Mullin, an animal care specialist currently serving as the operations noncommissioned officer at Public Health Command Europe, served previously at the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment in Arlington, Virgina.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2016
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 03:59
    Photo ID: 7435522
    VIRIN: 160906-A-FU201-986
    Resolution: 604x400
    Size: 65.34 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Veterinary Corps Chief Col. Deborah Whitmer and Master Sgt. Tonya Mullin, animal care technician and operations noncommissioned officer in charge at Public Health Command Europe, discussing a stale they recently visited.
    Master Sgt. Tonya Mullin
    Equine task force that visited military installations across the United States

    PHCE Animal Care Specialist has unique opportunity to support equine task force

    Public health Command Europe

