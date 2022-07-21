“During our site visits to more than ten different locations, we looked at everything to include, nutrition, communication, pastures, facilities, heard management and veterinary support,” added Master Sgt. Tonya Mullin, an animal care specialist currently serving as the operations noncommissioned officer at Public Health Command Europe. “Our mission was to assess the overall welfare of the horses and to share best practices and expertise with the soldiers who take care of the horses.”
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 03:59
|Photo ID:
|7435523
|VIRIN:
|220721-A-FU201-073
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|866.51 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Equine task force that visited military installations across the United States [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PHCE Animal Care Specialist has unique opportunity to support equine task force
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT