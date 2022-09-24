220924-N-EH998-1038 PORT OF AQABA, Jordan (Sept. 24, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) departs the Port of Aqaba, Jordan, Sept. 24. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

Date Taken: 09.24.2022
Location: RED SEA
This work, USS Nitze Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal